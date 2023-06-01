Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 24.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for KEYS is 177.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEYS on June 01, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

KEYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 162.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Keysight Is Unlocking Gains

KEYS’s Market Performance

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has experienced a 2.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.94% rise in the past month, and a 2.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for KEYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for KEYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

KEYS Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.57. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from HAMADA RICHARD P, who sale 1,543 shares at the price of $159.03 back on May 23. After this action, HAMADA RICHARD P now owns 42,160 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $245,387 using the latest closing price.

Stephens Kevin A, the Director of Keysight Technologies Inc., purchase 420 shares at $157.45 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Stephens Kevin A is holding 5,589 shares at $66,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.