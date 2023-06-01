Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 15.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KW is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KW is $18.33, which is $3.07 above the current price. The public float for KW is 117.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KW on June 01, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

KW’s Market Performance

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has seen a -2.03% decrease in the past week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month, and a -7.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for KW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for KW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

KW Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw -1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

ZAX STANLEY R, the Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $18.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that ZAX STANLEY R is holding 458,800 shares at $635,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,963.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.