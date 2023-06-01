Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JZXN is 34.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of JZXN on June 01, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

JZXN’s Market Performance

JZXN’s stock has seen a 4.93% increase for the week, with a -7.64% drop in the past month and a 11.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for JZXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.73% for the last 200 days.

JZXN Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZXN rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1725. In addition, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.93 for the present operating margin

-3.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiuzi Holdings Inc. stands at -270.31. Equity return is now at value -125.50, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.