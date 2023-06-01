Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stock Showcases 0.88% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, JKHY stock has gone up by 2.69%, with a monthly decline of -6.28% and a quarterly plunge of -6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for JKHY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is above average at 32.00x. The 36-month beta value for JKHY is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JKHY is $170.86, which is $19.65 above than the current price. The public float for JKHY is 72.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on June 01, 2023 was 784.96K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has surged by 2.91 when compared to previous closing price of 148.56, but the company has seen a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JKHY Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.20. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.