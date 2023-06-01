Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVDA is -2.99.

The public float for IVDA is 12.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on June 01, 2023 was 243.48K shares.

IVDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) has decreased by -8.53 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IVDA’s Market Performance

IVDA’s stock has fallen by -9.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.60% and a quarterly rise of 16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Iveda Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for IVDA’s stock, with a 18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVDA Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2426. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 112.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -74.87. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -32.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.