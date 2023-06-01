Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 53.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 26.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $58.00, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 288.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRM on June 01, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has seen a -2.36% decrease for the week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month and a 1.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for IRM’s stock, with a 2.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IRM Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.91. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 21,014 shares at the price of $55.06 back on May 22. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $1,157,031 using the latest closing price.

RAKOWICH WALTER C, the Director of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 1,219 shares at $55.53 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that RAKOWICH WALTER C is holding 33,735 shares at $67,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 98.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.