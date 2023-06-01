iRobot Corporation (IRBT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IRBT is $61.00, which is $15.41 above the current price. The public float for IRBT is 26.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRBT on June 01, 2023 was 390.97K shares.

IRBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) has jumped by 8.15 compared to previous close of 35.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Amazon’s Roomba Deal Keeps Getting Messier

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT’s stock has risen by 12.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.29% and a quarterly drop of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for iRobot Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.22% for IRBT’s stock, with a -20.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

IRBT Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.78. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw -20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from ALI MOHAMAD, who sale 767 shares at the price of $38.88 back on Jun 13. After this action, ALI MOHAMAD now owns 19,064 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $29,821 using the latest closing price.

ELLINGER DEBORAH G, the Director of iRobot Corporation, sale 730 shares at $38.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that ELLINGER DEBORAH G is holding 25,953 shares at $28,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.96 for the present operating margin

+28.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at -24.76. The total capital return value is set at -36.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.12. Equity return is now at value -63.90, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.52. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.