Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) has increased by 30.20 when compared to last closing price of 3.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IVA is 42.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for IVA on June 01, 2023 was 19.88K shares.

IVA’s Market Performance

IVA’s stock has seen a 22.14% increase for the week, with a 43.19% rise in the past month and a -22.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for Inventiva S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.90% for IVA’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVA Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares surge +51.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVA rose by +22.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Inventiva S.A. saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-515.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inventiva S.A. stands at -445.64. The total capital return value is set at -70.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.55.

Based on Inventiva S.A. (IVA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.30. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inventiva S.A. (IVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.