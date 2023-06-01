Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 41.16x. The 36-month beta value for ICE is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICE is $130.50, which is $23.36 above than the current price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on June 01, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.48 in relation to its previous close of 104.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

ICE’s Market Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has experienced a -1.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month, and a 5.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.05% for the last 200 days.

ICE Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.35. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 85,461 shares at the price of $107.89 back on May 23. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 1,188,085 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $9,220,346 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $107.89 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 2,911,705 shares at $3,236,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.