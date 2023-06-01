Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.65 in comparison to its previous close of 2.63, however, the company has experienced a -2.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IDN is 17.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDN on June 01, 2023 was 30.59K shares.

IDN’s Market Performance

IDN stock saw an increase of -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.38% and a quarterly increase of -4.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Intellicheck Inc. (IDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for IDN’s stock, with a -1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDN Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Intellicheck Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Ishmael Jeffrey, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $2.39 back on May 31. After this action, Ishmael Jeffrey now owns 268,980 shares of Intellicheck Inc., valued at $14,335 using the latest closing price.

Ishmael Jeffrey, the CFO of Intellicheck Inc., purchase 7,505 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Ishmael Jeffrey is holding 166,506 shares at $14,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.31 for the present operating margin

+91.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc. stands at -24.12. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.