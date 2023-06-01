Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Stock Showcases 11.04% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has seen a 9.21% increase in the past week, with a 25.07% gain in the past month, and a -6.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for IKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.04% for IKT’s stock, with a -1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IKT is 19.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On June 01, 2023, IKT’s average trading volume was 303.89K shares.

IKT) stock’s latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has soared by 9.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IKT Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6268. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -14625.85. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.