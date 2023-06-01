indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has increased by 2.81 when compared to last closing price of 9.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDI is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.88% of that float. On June 01, 2023, INDI’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has seen a 2.48% increase for the week, with a 25.16% rise in the past month and a -9.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for INDI’s stock, with a 15.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INDI Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 62.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Aoki Ichiro, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on May 17. After this action, Aoki Ichiro now owns 6,341 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Aoki Ichiro, the President of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Aoki Ichiro is holding 6,341 shares at $811,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.