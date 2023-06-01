IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMCC is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMCC is $1.11, The public float for IMCC is 5.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of IMCC on June 01, 2023 was 45.22K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has seen a 20.75% increase in the past week, with a 78.87% rise in the past month, and a 34.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.08% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.67% for IMCC’s stock, with a -42.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMCC Trading at 68.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, as shares surge +88.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC rose by +20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8741. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.02 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp. stands at -41.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.