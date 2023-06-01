Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has plunged by -2.09 when compared to previous closing price of 223.40, but the company has seen a -1.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/01/22 that Coors will can its plastic six-pack rings for good

Is It Worth Investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is above average at 21.89x. The 36-month beta value for ITW is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITW is $239.26, which is $19.1 above than the current price. The public float for ITW is 302.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on June 01, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ITW’s Market Performance

The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has seen a -1.94% decrease in the past week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month, and a -5.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ITW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.84% for ITW’s stock, with a -0.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ITW Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.68. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, who sale 235,656 shares at the price of $246.29 back on Feb 03. After this action, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT now owns 213,538 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $58,040,211 using the latest closing price.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A, the Vice Chairman of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 60,137 shares at $246.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A is holding 40,072 shares at $14,809,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 98.10, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.