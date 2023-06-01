Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.01% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HYZN was 1.30M shares.

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.38 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a -11.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a -11.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.34% decline in the past month and a -56.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.72% for HYZN’s stock, with a -63.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HYZN Trading at -27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -31.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6401. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -64.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

The total capital return value is set at -33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.31. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.