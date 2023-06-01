HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.70.

The public float for HUYA is 86.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On June 01, 2023, HUYA’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 2.91, however, the company has experienced a -13.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has experienced a -13.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month, and a -37.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for HUYA’s stock, with a -13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.