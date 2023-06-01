Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOV is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOV is $27.00, The public float for HOV is 5.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for HOV on June 01, 2023 was 62.40K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has decreased by -10.52 when compared to last closing price of 93.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOV’s Market Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has seen a -6.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.37% gain in the past month and a 25.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for HOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for HOV’s stock, with a 52.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOV Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOV fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.76. In addition, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. saw 99.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOV starting from KANGAS EDWARD A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $66.62 back on Mar 06. After this action, KANGAS EDWARD A now owns 36,257 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., valued at $666,170 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), the company’s capital structure generated 342.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 525.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.