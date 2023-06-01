Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) by analysts is $9.50, which is $7.84 above the current market price. The public float for HOTH is 3.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HOTH was 185.45K shares.

HOTH) stock’s latest price update

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s stock price has plunge by 4.40relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOTH’s Market Performance

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has seen a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.15% decline in the past month and a -41.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for HOTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for HOTH’s stock, with a -66.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6146. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOTH starting from Knie Robb, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Knie Robb now owns 828,259 shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,900 using the latest closing price.

Knie Robb, the CEO and President of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Knie Robb is holding 818,259 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

The total capital return value is set at -194.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.05. Equity return is now at value -119.30, with -103.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.