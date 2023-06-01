Holley Inc. (HLLY): A Technical Analysis

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Holley Inc. (HLLY) is $4.06, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for HLLY is 107.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLLY on June 01, 2023 was 643.30K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HLLY) stock’s latest price update

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY)’s stock price has dropped by -9.76 in relation to previous closing price of 3.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLLY’s Market Performance

HLLY’s stock has fallen by -17.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.42% and a quarterly rise of 37.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Holley Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for HLLY’s stock, with a -9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLLY Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +32.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLLY fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Holley Inc. saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLLY starting from Tomlinson Thomas W, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tomlinson Thomas W now owns 260,825 shares of Holley Inc., valued at $48,375 using the latest closing price.

Bardos Dominic, the Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc., sale 9,800 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bardos Dominic is holding 102,971 shares at $62,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holley Inc. stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Holley Inc. (HLLY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.00. Total debt to assets is 52.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Holley Inc. (HLLY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.