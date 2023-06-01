Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) is 81.46x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKIT is 5.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On June 01, 2023, HKIT’s average trading volume was 140.06K shares.

HKIT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.87% for Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.46% for HKIT’s stock, with a 64.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKIT Trading at 64.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +75.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKIT rose by +7.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Hitek Global Inc. saw 90.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HKIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.56 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hitek Global Inc. stands at +25.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.