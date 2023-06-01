HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is 2.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DINO is 1.39.

The average price recommended by analysts for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is $55.29, which is $13.64 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On June 01, 2023, DINO’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.24relation to previous closing price of 42.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has seen a -3.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.52% decline in the past month and a -19.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

DINO Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.