Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is $11.00, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 142.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on June 01, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) has decreased by -2.64 when compared to last closing price of 6.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/23 that Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

HLX’s Market Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has experienced a -7.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month, and a -25.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for HLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for HLX’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLX Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw -14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $8.44 back on Feb 27. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 193,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $633,000 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 254,870 shares at $180,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.