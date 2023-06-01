Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is $2.57, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for HSDT is 27.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSDT on June 01, 2023 was 337.90K shares.

HSDT) stock’s latest price update

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSDT’s Market Performance

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has seen a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.30% decline in the past month and a -46.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.00% for HSDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for HSDT’s stock, with a -49.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSDT Trading at -21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1595. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -49.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 80,041 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 332,517 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $19,946 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 89,300 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 308,003 shares at $27,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1875.35 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -1788.06. The total capital return value is set at -151.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.60. Equity return is now at value -162.30, with -101.60 for asset returns.

Based on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.33. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.