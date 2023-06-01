Hasbro Inc.’s (HAS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -2.37% decrease in the past week, with a 1.21% gain in the past month, and a 8.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for HAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is 69.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HAS is 0.72.

The public float for HAS is 127.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On June 01, 2023, HAS’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has decreased by -1.80 when compared to last closing price of 60.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that Hasbro Hires Harley-Davidson CFO to Lead Its Finances

HAS Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.51. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.