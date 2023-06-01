Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has increased by 0.06 when compared to last closing price of 17.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLIT is $20.83, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for HLIT is 102.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLIT on June 01, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT’s stock has seen a 7.18% increase for the week, with a 24.19% rise in the past month and a 34.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.50% for HLIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.37% for the last 200 days.

HLIT Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 34.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.