GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has seen a -16.97% decrease in the past week, with a -16.36% drop in the past month, and a 2.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for GP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.56% for GP’s stock, with a -12.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

The public float for GP is 18.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for GP on June 01, 2023 was 83.36K shares.

GP) stock’s latest price update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.63 compared to its previous closing price of 2.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GP Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -15.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP fell by -16.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 32.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.26 for the present operating margin

+1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -105.21. The total capital return value is set at -44.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.51.

Based on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.