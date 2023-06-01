Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGG is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGG is $84.33, which is $7.84 above the current price. The public float for GGG is 166.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGG on June 01, 2023 was 819.38K shares.

GGG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has plunged by -0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 76.84, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGG’s Market Performance

GGG’s stock has fallen by -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.71% and a quarterly rise of 10.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Graco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for GGG’s stock, with a 11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGG Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.55. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from Johnson Jeffrey P., who sale 15,252 shares at the price of $78.55 back on May 22. After this action, Johnson Jeffrey P. now owns 30,835 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $1,198,092 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeffrey P., the President, Electric Motor Div of Graco Inc., sale 10,315 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeffrey P. is holding 30,835 shares at $812,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.