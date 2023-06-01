Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG): A Technical Analysis

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDHG is 51.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDHG on June 01, 2023 was 184.61K shares.

GDHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GDHG) has dropped by -7.74 compared to previous close of 4.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDHG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for GDHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for GDHG’s stock, with a -0.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDHG Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG fell by -4.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.72 for the present operating margin

+72.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +34.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.