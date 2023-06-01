Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is above average at 17.05x. The 36-month beta value for GPC is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPC is $177.22, which is $28.07 above than the current price. The public float for GPC is 137.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on June 01, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has decreased by -5.56 when compared to last closing price of 157.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GPC’s Market Performance

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has experienced a -7.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.87% drop in the past month, and a -12.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.69% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.22% for the last 200 days.

GPC Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.65. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from Donahue Paul D, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $156.08 back on Mar 24. After this action, Donahue Paul D now owns 59,727 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $249,728 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.