Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is $13.00, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for FUSN is 38.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUSN on June 01, 2023 was 66.89K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FUSN) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.06 in comparison to its previous close of 4.32, however, the company has experienced a 19.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FUSN’s Market Performance

FUSN’s stock has risen by 19.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.39% and a quarterly rise of 15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.07% for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.49% for FUSN’s stock, with a 55.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUSN Trading at 25.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +34.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +19.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 61.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUSN starting from GANNON STEVEN, who purchase 44,400 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, GANNON STEVEN now owns 56,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $90,132 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6025.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5996.71. The total capital return value is set at -39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.01. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 160.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.