Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Stock Records 98.08% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has seen a -9.01% decrease in the past week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month, and a 98.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.53% for BHAT’s stock, with a 23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for BHAT is 6.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHAT on June 01, 2023 was 216.54K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHAT Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0028. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw 165.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at -126.97. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.