ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has seen a 0.90% increase in the past week, with a 0.10% gain in the past month, and a -1.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for FORG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for FORG’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Right Now?

The public float for FORG is 45.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FORG on June 01, 2023 was 598.29K shares.

FORG) stock’s latest price update

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 19.93. However, the company has seen a 0.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/22 that ‘The opportunity now is at these much lower valuations’: Orlando Bravo’s investing strategy after Nasdaq plunge.

FORG Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORG rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.96. In addition, ForgeRock Inc. saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORG starting from Barker Peter M, who sale 4,573 shares at the price of $19.85 back on May 23. After this action, Barker Peter M now owns 212,670 shares of ForgeRock Inc., valued at $90,762 using the latest closing price.

Rosch Francis C, the President & CEO of ForgeRock Inc., sale 10,076 shares at $19.91 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Rosch Francis C is holding 545,742 shares at $200,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORG

Equity return is now at value -24.10, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.