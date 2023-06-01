Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Faces 2.72% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Fluor Corporation (FLR) has gone down by -4.49% for the week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month and a -29.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for FLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.68% for FLR’s stock, with a -14.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.30.

The public float for FLR is 140.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLR on June 01, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

FLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has plunged by -2.99 when compared to previous closing price of 27.38, but the company has seen a -4.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

FLR Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.21. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Breuer James R, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $37.81 back on Mar 03. After this action, Breuer James R now owns 41,742 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $151,231 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.