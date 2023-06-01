Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) has increased by 8.59 when compared to last closing price of 60.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FIVN is $84.33, which is $17.46 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 69.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for FIVN on June 01, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN’s stock has seen a 10.09% increase for the week, with a 0.06% rise in the past month and a 0.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.30% for FIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

FIVN Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.61. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $65.09 back on May 22. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 89,803 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $162,725 using the latest closing price.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY is holding 92,303 shares at $150,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.