FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) has dropped by -8.25 compared to previous close of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) is above average at 7.41x. The 36-month beta value for FGF is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FGF is $6.83, The public float for FGF is 8.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of FGF on June 01, 2023 was 2.82K shares.

FGF’s Market Performance

FGF stock saw a decrease of -24.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.96% for FGF’s stock, with a -22.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FGF Trading at -26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -26.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGF fell by -24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2961. In addition, FG Financial Group Inc. saw -37.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGF starting from Fundamental Global GP, LLC, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Dec 02. After this action, Fundamental Global GP, LLC now owns 56,131 shares of FG Financial Group Inc., valued at $12,389 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of FG Financial Group Inc., purchase 1,259 shares at $19.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Fundamental Global GP, LLC is holding 55,481 shares at $24,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FG Financial Group Inc. stands at +8.72. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.