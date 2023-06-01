Ferguson plc (FERG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.12relation to previous closing price of 146.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 14.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ferguson plc (FERG) is $151.28, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for FERG is 204.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FERG on June 01, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has seen a 0.17% increase for the week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month and a 0.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for Ferguson plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

FERG Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.82. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferguson plc (FERG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.