F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, FNB stock has gone down by -2.31%, with a monthly decline of -2.40% and a quarterly plunge of -23.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for F.N.B. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for FNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) by analysts is $14.50, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for FNB is 347.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of FNB was 2.88M shares.

FNB) stock’s latest price update

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has dropped by -3.85 in relation to previous closing price of 11.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNB Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.