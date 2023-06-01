Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): A Technical Analysis

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is $100.79, which is -$6.5 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 151.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPD on June 01, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has dropped by -4.16 compared to previous close of 115.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that A Cyberattack Forced a Logistics Company to Temporarily Halt Operations

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD’s stock has fallen by -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly rise of 4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for EXPD’s stock, with a 4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXPD Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.35. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Dickerman Jeffrey F, who sale 1,608 shares at the price of $117.89 back on May 08. After this action, Dickerman Jeffrey F now owns 5,484 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $189,567 using the latest closing price.

POWELL BRADLEY S, the Senior VP – CFO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 12,138 shares at $118.01 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that POWELL BRADLEY S is holding 0 shares at $1,432,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.62. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.