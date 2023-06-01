Examining the Volatility of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) Stock

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has gone down by -5.66% for the week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month and a -16.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.51% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for SNDX’s stock, with a -13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SNDX is $33.78, which is $13.82 above the current price. The public float for SNDX is 57.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDX on June 01, 2023 was 901.19K shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 19.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $34 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

SNDX Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $21.41 back on May 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,131,478 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 52,855 shares at $19.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 17,836 shares at $1,032,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -35.60 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.