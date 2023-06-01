Examining the Volatility of Nogin Inc.’s (NOGN) Stock

In the past week, NOGN stock has gone down by -17.30%, with a monthly decline of -12.07% and a quarterly plunge of -85.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.73% for NOGN’s stock, with a -93.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOGN is 6.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOGN on June 01, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a -17.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOGN Trading at -47.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -17.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8050. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -90.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc., purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value 81.40, with -86.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.