Examining the Volatility of Deere & Company’s (DE) Stock

The stock of Deere & Company (DE) has gone down by -4.02% for the week, with a -9.46% drop in the past month and a -17.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for DE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.27% for DE’s stock, with a -12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DE is $450.45, which is $98.32 above the current price. The public float for DE is 295.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on June 01, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 350.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Deere Smashes Earnings Estimates (Again). The Stock Is Down.

DE Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $367.23. In addition, Deere & Company saw -19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from von Pentz Markwart, who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $356.69 back on May 26. After this action, von Pentz Markwart now owns 57,115 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $2,536,066 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL RYAN D, the Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems of Deere & Company, sale 11,429 shares at $439.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that CAMPBELL RYAN D is holding 13,147 shares at $5,025,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Company (DE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.