Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock Sees a6.24 Increase

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has gone up by 8.36% for the week, with a 67.89% rise in the past month and a 119.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.94% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.21% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 95.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EVLV is $5.85, which is -$0.28 below than the current price. The public float for EVLV is 104.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on June 01, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) has increased by 6.24 when compared to last closing price of 5.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVLV Trading at 57.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +72.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.04. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 130.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on May 18. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 251,919 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $28,450 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 83,332 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,640,558 shares at $442,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.