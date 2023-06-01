Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) is 15.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERO is 2.13.

The public float for ERO is 77.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On June 01, 2023, ERO’s average trading volume was 125.52K shares.

ERO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) has dropped by -8.83 compared to previous close of 18.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ERO’s Market Performance

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) has experienced a -8.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.64% drop in the past month, and a -0.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for ERO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.63% for ERO’s stock, with a 14.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERO Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.53. In addition, Ero Copper Corp. saw 20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.