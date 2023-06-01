EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for EQRX is 412.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On June 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EQRX was 1.95M shares.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.69, however, the company has experienced a -4.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX’s stock has fallen by -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.32% and a quarterly drop of -18.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for EQRx Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for EQRX’s stock, with a -44.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQRX Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7400. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.