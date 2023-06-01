Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGLX is 1.87.

The average price predicted by analysts for EGLX is $3.22, The public float for EGLX is 129.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGLX on June 01, 2023 was 230.44K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EGLX) stock’s latest price update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.60 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a -15.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGLX’s Market Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has experienced a -15.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.11% drop in the past month, and a -39.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for EGLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.88% for EGLX’s stock, with a -45.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGLX Trading at -22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4895. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLX

Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.