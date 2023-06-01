Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EFC is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is $14.09, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 56.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. On June 01, 2023, EFC’s average trading volume was 836.76K shares.

EFC) stock’s latest price update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 12.40. However, the company has seen a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EFC’s Market Performance

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has seen a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.16% gain in the past month and a -1.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for EFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for EFC’s stock, with a -3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EFC Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw 1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.