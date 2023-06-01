Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.68 in comparison to its previous close of 64.09, however, the company has experienced a -7.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Right Now?

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DCI is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DCI is $68.00, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for DCI is 121.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for DCI on June 01, 2023 was 436.26K shares.

DCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has seen a -7.83% decrease in the past week, with a -9.02% drop in the past month, and a -11.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for DCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for DCI’s stock, with a -1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCI Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCI fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.52. In addition, Donaldson Company Inc. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCI starting from Hilger Christopher M., who purchase 3,186 shares at the price of $62.76 back on Apr 11. After this action, Hilger Christopher M. now owns 7,872 shares of Donaldson Company Inc., valued at $199,953 using the latest closing price.

Owens James, the Director of Donaldson Company Inc., sale 10,800 shares at $66.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Owens James is holding 14,378 shares at $713,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.52 for the present operating margin

+32.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donaldson Company Inc. stands at +10.06. The total capital return value is set at 25.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.36. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 26.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.