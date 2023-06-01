Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 103.32. However, the company has seen a 0.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DFS is $117.12, which is $13.46 above the current market price. The public float for DFS is 252.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for DFS on June 01, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stock saw an increase of 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.14% and a quarterly increase of -9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

DFS Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.40. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.