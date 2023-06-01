DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) Stock: A 16.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has gone up by 12.89% for the week, with a 23.42% rise in the past month and a 23.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.89% for DOCN’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DOCN is $39.20, which is $0.85 above the current price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on June 01, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has plunge by 6.39relation to previous closing price of 36.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

DOCN Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +26.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 53.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Norman Harold Matthew, who sale 21,499 shares at the price of $34.03 back on May 19. After this action, Norman Harold Matthew now owns 145,696 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $731,611 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 5,863 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 154,573 shares at $205,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.