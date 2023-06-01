DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Stock Records -0.92% Quarterly Movement

The stock of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has gone up by 2.35% for the week, with a -10.05% drop in the past month and a -0.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for DKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.07% for DKS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is $156.80, which is $29.74 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 56.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKS on June 01, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

DKS) stock’s latest price update

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 127.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Dick’s Sporting Goods Earnings Beat Estimates. Investors Are Relieved.

DKS Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.56. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Barrenechea Mark J, who sale 9,085 shares at the price of $123.54 back on May 25. After this action, Barrenechea Mark J now owns 2,816 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $1,122,361 using the latest closing price.

Lodge-Jarrett Julie, the SVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 8,560 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Lodge-Jarrett Julie is holding 30,712 shares at $1,198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.